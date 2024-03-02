Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 12-Month High at $256.58

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $256.58 and last traded at $256.54, with a volume of 776275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,396,000 after purchasing an additional 989,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 741,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

