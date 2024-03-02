SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,831,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,210,000 after purchasing an additional 232,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,448,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $1,653,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. TheStreet cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE SITE opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.