SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,369 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $225.51 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

