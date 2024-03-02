SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 992 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after acquiring an additional 392,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $241.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.99 and a twelve month high of $251.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.30.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

