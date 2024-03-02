SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 174.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.27 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.