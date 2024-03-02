SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,493.76 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,442.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

