SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 547 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $384.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.55 and a 200-day moving average of $328.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

