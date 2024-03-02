SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 9,825 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 761.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

