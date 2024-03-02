SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNC opened at $147.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

