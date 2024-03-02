SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $621,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $380.99 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $382.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.20 and a 200-day moving average of $334.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.