SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $732,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,040 shares of company stock worth $8,311,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

