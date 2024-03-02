SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $150.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

