SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,601 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $92.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.