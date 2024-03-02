SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,872,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,431,000 after buying an additional 3,019,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

