Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,759 Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AerSale worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AerSale during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AerSale by 27.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 409,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,400 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 26,053.1% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 225.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 726,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

