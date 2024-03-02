Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,070 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 37.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 324,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,955 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Ambev by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 727,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 888,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.23.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

