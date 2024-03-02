Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,746 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $5,044,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,007,000 after buying an additional 96,199 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $19,672,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

PLNT opened at $62.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

