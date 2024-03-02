Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 149,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of SA opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

