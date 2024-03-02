Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

