Stansberry Asset Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,755,000 after purchasing an additional 810,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,208,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -89.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

