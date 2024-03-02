Stansberry Asset Management LLC Takes $455,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,791 shares of company stock worth $8,366,430. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

