Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Stantec Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05. Stantec has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stantec by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 3,779.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.