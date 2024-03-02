Stantec (TSE:STN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%.

Stantec Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE STN opened at C$110.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Stantec has a one year low of C$75.31 and a one year high of C$118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.96.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.15.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

