Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

