Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

STER has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

