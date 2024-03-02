StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

ARTW opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.60. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

