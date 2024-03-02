StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Shares of NAII stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. State Street Corp increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

