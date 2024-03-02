StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OptimumBank by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

