StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
TRIB stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
