StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

TRIB stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

