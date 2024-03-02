StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.