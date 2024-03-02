StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.12. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.
About voxeljet
