StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.12. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get voxeljet alerts:

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.