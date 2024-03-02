StockNews.com Downgrades Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.06.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EFC opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 39.81 and a current ratio of 46.75. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $14.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 78.53% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.87%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

