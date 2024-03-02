StockNews.com Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.