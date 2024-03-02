StockNews.com Lowers Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $139.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944 in the last 90 days. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,460,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

