StockNews.com Lowers Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Hooker Furnishings Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $262.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is -122.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

