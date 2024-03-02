StockNews.com Lowers Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $369.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.34. Seneca Foods has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $444.48 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Seneca Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seneca Foods

In other Seneca Foods news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

