StockNews.com Upgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 599.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,374 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,318 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $144,506,000 after acquiring an additional 774,665 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,044,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

