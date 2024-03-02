Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.99-1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.51 million. Stoneridge also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.400 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stoneridge

Stoneridge Trading Up 0.5 %

SRI opened at $17.66 on Friday. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $229.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.