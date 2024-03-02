Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 46.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $108.65 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Strategic Education

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.