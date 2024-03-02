Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $111.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

