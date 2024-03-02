Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,365,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $6,578,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $353.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $357.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.33. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

