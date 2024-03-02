Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 157.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

