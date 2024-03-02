Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,847,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,835,739 shares.The stock last traded at $33.94 and had previously closed at $33.85.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

