SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.43. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter.
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
