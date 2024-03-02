SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at SuRo Capital

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,889.65. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $76,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,854.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $60,889.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 641,911 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 307,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.57. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

