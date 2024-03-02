Susquehanna Boosts Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $111.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNW. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

