Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $591.35 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.58 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

