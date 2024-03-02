Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

