Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 130.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 925,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after purchasing an additional 524,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

