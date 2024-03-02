Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,565 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $64.44 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

